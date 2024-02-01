Jump Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 87.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 73.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 419.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

JBL stock opened at $125.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.33 and a 200-day moving average of $120.22. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.16 and a 12-month high of $141.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.38.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.46%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JBL. StockNews.com lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.88.

In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,842,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,401,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,842,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,401,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Roberto Ferri sold 6,183 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.97, for a total value of $803,604.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,875,434.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,658 shares of company stock worth $9,538,171. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

