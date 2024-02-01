Jump Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 955.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202,691 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Sonos worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SONO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sonos by 77.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,364,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,759,359 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Sonos by 938.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,728,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,107 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sonos by 16.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,604,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,485 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sonos by 76.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,176,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,340 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sonos in the fourth quarter worth $19,798,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONO stock opened at $15.58 on Thursday. Sonos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $21.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.28 and its 200 day moving average is $14.36. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.78, a PEG ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.97.

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Sonos had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $305.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.79 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Sonos news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $77,954.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,035.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 8,727 shares of company stock valued at $106,878 over the last quarter. 3.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SONO shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Sonos in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America lowered Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Sonos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

