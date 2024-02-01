Jump Financial LLC Has $2.73 Million Holdings in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,646 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.10% of Vista Energy worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Vista Energy in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Vista Energy by 40,275.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vista Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 45.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Vista Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Shares of VIST opened at $32.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.51. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $15.13 and a 12-month high of $33.32.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

