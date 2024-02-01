Jump Financial LLC Has $2.81 Million Stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,137 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Extreme Networks worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the third quarter worth $91,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the third quarter worth about $1,863,000. Versor Investments LP increased its position in Extreme Networks by 317.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 32,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Brooktree Capital Management grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 104,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $612,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $464,189.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,129,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,435,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EXTR shares. Lake Street Capital cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Extreme Networks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Extreme Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $13.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $32.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day moving average of $21.67.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $353.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.95 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 112.23% and a net margin of 6.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.