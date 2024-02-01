Jump Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 565.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,432 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Snap by 7.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 7.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 8.8% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 13.5% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Snap by 10.8% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $15.89 on Thursday. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Snap from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Snap in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Snap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.23.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SNAP

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 1,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $30,696.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 307,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,355.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 1,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $30,696.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 307,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,355.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 35,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $424,627.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,016,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 263,589 shares of company stock valued at $3,586,463 in the last three months. 22.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snap Profile

(Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.