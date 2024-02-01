Jump Financial LLC Invests $2.54 Million in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 378,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLVT. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 5.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 19.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 98,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 15,785 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 47.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Clarivate in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Clarivate from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Clarivate in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $8.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Clarivate Plc has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average is $7.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.32.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $647.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.41 million. Clarivate had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 9.77%. Clarivate’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

