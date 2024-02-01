Jump Financial LLC Lowers Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 51.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,498 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 34,049 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 9.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 11.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 26.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 14,918 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHM stock opened at $104.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $110.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.30.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The firm's revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.81%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PHM shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

