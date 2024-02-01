Jump Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Jump Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,254 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 2.6% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 11,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in shares of International Paper by 3.0% during the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 10,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of International Paper by 0.6% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 53,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 3.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Stock Down 1.3 %

IP opened at $35.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.06. International Paper has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $41.89.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on International Paper from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on International Paper

International Paper Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.