Jump Financial LLC Purchases 148,363 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 485.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,363 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.4% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 45.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 80,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBRA opened at $13.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.63. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -34.21 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -307.69%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBRA. Bank of America upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.27.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

