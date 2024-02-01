Jump Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 95,291 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,000. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Canadian Solar as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 4.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,391 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 3.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 1.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 30,094 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,999 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 24.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Canadian Solar from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Solar in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Canadian Solar from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Canadian Solar from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $22.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $45.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.12 and a 200-day moving average of $25.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.46.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The solar energy provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

