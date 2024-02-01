Jump Financial LLC Sells 137,300 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Jump Financial LLC lowered its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,889 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 137,300 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,551,000 after buying an additional 968,528 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.3% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,553,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $410,767,000 after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,415,000 after purchasing an additional 45,004 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,444,000 after purchasing an additional 353,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 271.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.14.
Insider Activity at Toll Brothers
In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,808 shares in the company, valued at $11,865,749.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,808 shares in the company, valued at $11,865,749.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 12,892 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total value of $1,317,691.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,593,033.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,273 shares of company stock worth $3,036,363. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Toll Brothers Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $99.33 on Thursday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.44 and a 52-week high of $105.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.51.
Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.
Toll Brothers Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.78%.
Toll Brothers Company Profile
Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.
