Jump Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Jump Financial LLC lowered its holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 44.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 179,003 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in DHT were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in DHT by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,978,143 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,473,000 after buying an additional 522,016 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DHT by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,570,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $81,636,000 after buying an additional 1,731,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DHT by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,906,347 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,851,000 after buying an additional 442,611 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of DHT by 8,080.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,523,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467,923 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of DHT by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,966,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,831,000 after purchasing an additional 93,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DHT in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

DHT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHT opened at $11.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of -0.31. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $12.13.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $89.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 million. DHT had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHT Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.09%.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

