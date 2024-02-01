Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on JNPR. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Juniper Networks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.58.

Shares of JNPR opened at $36.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.85 and its 200 day moving average is $29.13. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $151,512.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 890,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,284,534.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $151,512.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 890,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,284,534.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,732 shares of company stock worth $1,591,911. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

