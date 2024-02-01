Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Hits New 52-Week High at $288.84

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $288.84 and last traded at $288.53, with a volume of 51096 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $278.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Kadant Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $244.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.80 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 12.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kadant Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Kadant’s payout ratio is 11.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 3rd quarter worth $110,849,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 612,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,005,000 after purchasing an additional 106,009 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,608,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,399,000 after purchasing an additional 55,595 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 521.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,960,000 after purchasing an additional 50,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,028,000 after purchasing an additional 47,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

