Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 3,469 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.6% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $19,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 717,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,900,000 after purchasing an additional 40,640 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, SP Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MGK traded up $1.87 on Thursday, hitting $267.91. 101,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,806. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $182.31 and a 52 week high of $273.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $258.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.50.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

