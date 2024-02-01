Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,733 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 12,796 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $1,276,498,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,215,626 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,271,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,329 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $397,031,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Union Pacific by 638.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.67.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:UNP traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $245.33. 411,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,426,184. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $248.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $237.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.34. The company has a market cap of $149.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

