Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 48,035 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 757.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,035 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $15,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 873.2% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,882,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,428 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 926.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 1,211,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,491 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,177.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,653,000 after purchasing an additional 936,918 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,370,000 after purchasing an additional 882,000 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 717.1% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 518,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,594,000 after acquiring an additional 455,367 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

RYT traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.70. 816,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,542. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.97. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.47 and a fifty-two week high of $286.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

