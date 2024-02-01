Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 5,740 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 118,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,795,000. Strategic Equity Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 143,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,150,000 after purchasing an additional 51,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IWP traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.68. The stock had a trading volume of 572,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,118. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $106.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.00 and its 200 day moving average is $96.48.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.