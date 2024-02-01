Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 6,992 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,248 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,992 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.0% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $32,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 20.0% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 18,593 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 34,548 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,519,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.1% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 6,015 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 17.3% during the third quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 29.9% during the third quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the topic of several research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $635.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Northcoast Research lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.96.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $5.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $699.66. The company had a trading volume of 388,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,308. The company has a market capitalization of $310.46 billion, a PE ratio of 47.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $652.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $592.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $465.33 and a 1-year high of $705.52.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total transaction of $505,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,593,803.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total transaction of $5,487,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,306,297.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total value of $505,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,803.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,252 shares of company stock worth $14,733,084 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

