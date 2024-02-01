Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 5,330 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $11,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $364.79. The stock had a trading volume of 282,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,780. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $375.73. The stock has a market cap of $228.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.64.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.82%.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total transaction of $2,832,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,442,864.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total value of $2,832,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,442,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.77, for a total value of $316,376.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,862,494.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,995 shares of company stock worth $11,254,950 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.63.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

