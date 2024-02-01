Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,727 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $19,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Cadence Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Heirloom Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $240.39. 1,030,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,444,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $190.18 and a 52-week high of $244.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $234.56 and its 200-day moving average is $224.10.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

