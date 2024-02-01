Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 6,112 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,112 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $9,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:STIP traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $99.19. The stock had a trading volume of 108,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,665. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $99.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.54.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

