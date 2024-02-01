Keybank National Association OH Acquires 20,884 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 610,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,884 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $54,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 36,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $1,311,709.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,309,163. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $981,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 425,162 shares in the company, valued at $41,746,656.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $1,311,709.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,309,163. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,764 shares of company stock worth $3,233,509 over the last three months. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BMRN stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.18. 85,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,432. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.84. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 114.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.36. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $116.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $581.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.51 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 4.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.15.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

