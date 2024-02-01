Keybank National Association OH Cuts Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 355,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,016 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.14% of Sherwin-Williams worth $90,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SHW traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $304.29. The company had a trading volume of 112,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,630. The company has a market capitalization of $77.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $205.43 and a one year high of $314.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $298.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

