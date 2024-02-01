Keybank National Association OH Decreases Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,276 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.11% of Roper Technologies worth $54,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 432.2% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.07.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total transaction of $131,482.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at $19,052,866.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies stock traded up $5.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $542.94. 49,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,257. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $538.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $510.66. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $416.77 and a 12 month high of $562.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.97%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

