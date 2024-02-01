Keybank National Association OH Has $142.57 Million Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 931,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.30% of Hess worth $142,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the third quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the third quarter worth $30,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on HES shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Argus raised Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Hess from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.71.

Hess Stock Performance

HES stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $141.56. 270,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,423,675. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $113.82 and a 12 month high of $167.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.24.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

