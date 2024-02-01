Keybank National Association OH Has $317.94 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,940,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,983 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.5% of Keybank National Association OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $317,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 24,184 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,358,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,445,000 after buying an additional 77,634 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 344,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,077,000 after purchasing an additional 116,125 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 527,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,971,000 after purchasing an additional 8,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.87. 11,637,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $102.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.90.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

