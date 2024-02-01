Keybank National Association OH Sells 16,891 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,891 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.07% of Zoetis worth $52,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 4.7% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 1.9% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 60,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the second quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 5.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $176,689.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,233.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $176,689.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,233.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,139,405 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.78.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS traded down $1.20 on Thursday, reaching $186.61. The stock had a trading volume of 206,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,094. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.03 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.29. The company has a market cap of $85.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.85.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

