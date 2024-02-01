Keybank National Association OH Sells 2,408 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,864 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $104,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,045 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 49,995 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,030,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of UNH stock traded down $6.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $505.52. 556,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,423,385. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $554.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $529.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $517.28. The company has a market capitalization of $467.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on UNH

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.