Keystone Financial Services Invests $3.80 Million in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Keystone Financial Services bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 42,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.0% of Keystone Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 276.5% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.24. The company had a trading volume of 20,191,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,848,770. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.22. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $109.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

