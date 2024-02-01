Keystone Financial Services Invests $5.95 Million in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Keystone Financial Services bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 117,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,953,000. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 3.2% of Keystone Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Keystone Financial Services owned about 0.06% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 66,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.48. 822,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,527,470. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.60. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.37 and a one year high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

