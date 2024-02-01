Keystone Financial Services Makes New $382,000 Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Keystone Financial Services bought a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,189 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Johnson Rice cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.68.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.51. The stock had a trading volume of 872,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,093,896. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $133.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

