Keystone Financial Services Reduces Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Keystone Financial Services cut its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in McKesson were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in McKesson by 4.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in McKesson by 17.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $598,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $2.29 on Thursday, reaching $502.18. The company had a trading volume of 171,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,851. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $469.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $447.01. The firm has a market cap of $66.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.48. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $331.75 and a 1 year high of $507.21.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. McKesson’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.27 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $525.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.38.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

