Keystone Financial Services Sells 271,726 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Keystone Financial Services lessened its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 83.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,726 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of Keystone Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 1,239,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,380,000 after purchasing an additional 13,480 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,502,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,649 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 5,791,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,626,000 after purchasing an additional 481,282 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GOVT stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,671,519 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.44.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

