Keystone Financial Services Takes $3.63 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Keystone Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 53,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.9% of Keystone Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,006,000 after acquiring an additional 552,205,503 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,836,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,087,000 after buying an additional 148,117 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,008,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,335,000 after buying an additional 645,147 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,983,000 after buying an additional 1,054,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,699,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,727,000 after buying an additional 775,225 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IVW traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.81. The company had a trading volume of 861,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,064,744. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $79.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.90.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

