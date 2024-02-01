Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,600 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,449 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

TJX Companies stock opened at $95.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $108.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.13. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.92 and a 12 month high of $97.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,191 shares in the company, valued at $53,144,604.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

