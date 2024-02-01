Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,152 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,492,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,727 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $761,205,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 60.0% during the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,360,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement Fund of the City of Fort Worth bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $153,294,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $150.98 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $152.46. The company has a market cap of $105.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.30.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

