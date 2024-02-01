Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,308 Shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 2.07% of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF worth $4,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IUS. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 42.0% in the third quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 23,741 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 121.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 476,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,991,000 after acquiring an additional 9,337 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 1,718.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 120,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 113,439 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUS stock opened at $43.76 on Thursday. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 52-week low of $36.06 and a 52-week high of $44.42. The stock has a market cap of $303.26 million, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.1946 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

