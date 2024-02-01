Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ opened at $83.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.50. The company has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $94.53.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

