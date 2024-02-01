Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,682 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 276.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $97.41 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $109.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.83 and its 200 day moving average is $93.22.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.3105 dividend. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

