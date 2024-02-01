Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $4.51 Million Stock Position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,414 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of THOR Industries worth $4,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of THO. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in THOR Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in THOR Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $457,000. Hosking Partners LLP increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 74,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 69,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $114.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.50 and a 1 year high of $122.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.01 and its 200-day moving average is $104.09.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 35.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on THO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Insider Activity at THOR Industries

In related news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $383,295.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,309,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

THOR Industries Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

