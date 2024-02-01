Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $5.82 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 156.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,555 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in Accenture by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 126,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,696,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $1,720,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 114,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,210,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,444,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.63.

Accenture Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $363.88 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $375.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $348.21 and a 200-day moving average of $325.64. The stock has a market cap of $228.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

Insider Activity

In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total transaction of $2,832,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,830 shares in the company, valued at $8,442,864.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,995 shares of company stock worth $11,254,950. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

