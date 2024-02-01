Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 18,653 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,653 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Comerica worth $4,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMA shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Comerica from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Comerica from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Comerica from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Argus downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.55.

Comerica Stock Performance

NYSE:CMA opened at $52.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $77.34.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $88,298.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,276.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

