Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,006 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 263,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $4,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 264.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $190,000.

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $17.14 on Thursday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $18.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.75 and a 200-day moving average of $16.26.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

