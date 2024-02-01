Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,350,000 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the December 31st total of 11,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Kinross Gold by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,514 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 14.0% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,417 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,057 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 19.1% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 76,554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $5.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $6.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average of $5.29.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.04 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 8.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Kinross Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.84.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

