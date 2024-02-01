KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Given “Neutral” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their neutral rating on shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $625.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna downgraded KLA from a positive rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Monday. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $607.50.

Get KLA alerts:

View Our Latest Report on KLA

KLA Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $594.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. KLA has a 52-week low of $355.88 and a 52-week high of $658.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $571.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $515.69. The company has a market capitalization of $80.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.36.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KLA will post 23.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of KLA by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,288,651,000 after buying an additional 47,838 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of KLA by 6.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,159,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,449,135,000 after buying an additional 190,355 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,407,032,000 after buying an additional 62,621 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA by 22.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in KLA by 3.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,598,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $733,249,000 after purchasing an additional 54,472 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KLA

(Get Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.