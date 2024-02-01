Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 32.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.0% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 37.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on KLIC. B. Riley raised their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Craig Hallum raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $50.00 on Thursday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.20 and a twelve month high of $60.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.83 and a beta of 1.49.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $171.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.81%.

In related news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 55,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $3,053,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,755,678.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 55,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $3,053,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,755,678.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 10,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $519,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 195,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

