Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
Lakeland Industries Trading Down 1.6 %
NASDAQ:LAKE opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. Lakeland Industries has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $19.66. The company has a market cap of $132.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.56.
Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $31.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lakeland Industries will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lakeland Industries Company Profile
Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.
