Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Lakeland Industries Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:LAKE opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. Lakeland Industries has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $19.66. The company has a market cap of $132.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.56.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $31.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lakeland Industries will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lakeland Industries by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 248,723 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lakeland Industries by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lakeland Industries by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 73,175 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Lakeland Industries by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 581,796 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after purchasing an additional 67,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

Featured Articles

