Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 991,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the December 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days. Approximately 8.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Lands’ End

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Lands’ End by 6.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,203,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 72,415 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lands’ End by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,910,000 after acquiring an additional 29,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lands’ End by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,108,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,602,000 after acquiring an additional 148,104 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lands’ End by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.33% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End Stock Performance

Shares of Lands’ End stock traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $9.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,992. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.12. The stock has a market cap of $284.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Lands’ End has a 52-week low of $5.98 and a 52-week high of $10.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $324.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.00 million. Lands’ End had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lands’ End will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

