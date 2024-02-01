Lazari Capital Management Inc. Sells 538 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 50,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 40,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 13,903 shares during the period. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 64,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 25,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.89. The stock had a trading volume of 873,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,027,051. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KHC. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,717,702.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

